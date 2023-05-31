UAE President receives phone call from President of Democratic Republic of Congo

ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. During the call, the two leaders discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation aimed at supporting the sustainable development and economic prosperity of both nations.

The conversation between His Highness and President Tshisekedi also covered a number of regional and international developments and issues of common concern.