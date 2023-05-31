American University in Emirates concludes 5th International Research Conference on 'Emerging Trends in Interdisciplinary Research'

DUBAI, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) -- The American University in the Emirates concluded today the Fifth International Research Conference on "Emerging Trends in Interdisciplinary Research", which took place from 29th to 31st May, 2023.

The event was held on the university campus at the Dubai International Academic City, under the patronage of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

The opening session of the conference featured insightful speeches from Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy; Dr. Amin Al-Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary of Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector in the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention; and Professor Dr. Muthanna Abdul Razzaq, President of the American University in the Emirates.

Moreover, senior researchers, scholars, and experts from various disciplines participated, creating a platform for the exchange of innovative ideas, collaboration, and the dissemination of advanced research findings. The conference aimed to foster multidisciplinary research and novel approaches to address specific research questions, as well as promote creative dialogue and cultural awareness among scholars, students, and researchers. It also facilitated the evaluation of diverse research methodologies and perspectives, ultimately contributing to the development of active and responsible citizens and highlighting the crucial role of higher education in developing countries.

Professor Dr. Abdel Razzaq expressed his pride in hosting this conference, which serves as a catalyst for intellectual exchange and collaboration. He emphasised the importance of this event as a platform for researchers to share their ideas and contribute to the global research community. The conference featured five distinguished keynote speakers, including Dr. Ibrahim Badran, former Minister of Education in Jordan; Professor Christian W. Haerbfer, from the Department of Political Science at the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Vienna (Austria); Dr. Marwan Al-Zarouni, Strategic Advisor in the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai and CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center; Professor Moataz Khurshid, former Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Egypt; and Professor Nidal Qasoum from the American University in Sharjah.

With thirty scientific sessions and over one hundred and ninety multidisciplinary lectures covering areas such as applied information technology, business administration, humanities, and social sciences, the conference provided a global platform for researchers and scientists to explore new ideas, foster closer cooperation among leading universities and researchers, and publish their peer-reviewed papers in renowned journals indexed in the Scopus database.