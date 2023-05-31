Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Montenegro embassy's National Day celebration

ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening a reception hosted by Mladen Bojanic, Chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Montenegro in the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Present at the event, which held at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel, were a number of Emirati officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE and a group of Montenegro residents in the country.