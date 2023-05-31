Thursday 01 June 2023 - 3:19:53 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Wed 31-05-2023 23:51 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Montenegro embassy's National Day celebration


ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening a reception hosted by Mladen Bojanic, Chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Montenegro in the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Present at the event, which held at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel, were a number of Emirati officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE and a group of Montenegro residents in the country.

Tariq Al Fahaam/ Amjad Saleh

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums