ABU DHABI, 3rd June, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Mohamed Saeed Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri for his son Khalfan’s marriage to the daughter of Mohammed Nasser Al Rumaithi.

The event, which was held at Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of senior officials and relatives.