SEDD concludes 'Leaders Programme' for its employees

SHARJAH, 4th June, 2023 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) concluded the “Leaders Programme” that it has organised, in which 24 Heads of Sections and Divisions participated.

The programme falls within SEDD’s plan to develop leadership capabilities of employees and qualify them to face obstacles and challenges they may face when becoming managers in the future.

The plan for implementing the programme included 11 training programmes that were applied over a period of three months. The programme agenda included number of training programmes, orientation and application of topics discussed, and personal guidance, in addition to submitting projects by the participants.

Commenting on that, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed on the importance of holding such programme because it improves employees’ skills at various supervisory and administrative levels in the Department.

He added that such thing is achieved through providing employees with the needed knowledge in leading successful work and developing capabilities to achieve a system of development in institutional work and raise the efficiency of leaders to be an ideal model for employees to follow.

This came during the conclusion of the activities of the programme SEDD headquarter, which comes as one of a series of training programmes organised cooperation with the most efficient training institutions in the country.

Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Support Services Department at SEDD, illustrated that the Department is keen, through its strategic plan, to work on building an innovative and creative human cadre with knowledge of all modern sciences.

He added that such thing would help to keep up with the future global developments that will have a positive impact to support the sustainability of knowledge-based economy.

Also, Al Mahmoud stressed on the need for the employees to strive to develop their job skills and capabilities in order to prepare for the next stage by acquiring new knowledge and terminologies. Likely, he clarified that “Leaders Programme” included visiting SEDD Chairman, Directors, and Advisors to the participants from SEDD leaders and Heads with the aim to provide them with leadership skills and practical experiences that will support the employees participating in the program.

He pointed out that Saeed bin Ghanem Al Suwaidi, an Emirati entrepreneur, was hosted as one of the leading figures in the programme, in order to learn and benefit by transferring his experience and expertise to the participants. Thus, he dealt with number of experiences that he went through as well as his interest in changing for the better in every position he held.

He also gave many important advices to employees to achieve continuous success and talked about the qualities of the leader and his role in motivating success.

The participants confirmed that the programme contributed significantly to the development of their skills as they benefited from everything that was presented during all the different stages that were implemented in the programme. Such things included helping them to work in teams, distribute tasks among each other and the importance of the roles assigned to each person.

Also, it included developing leadership skills and professional competencies in accordance with the best practices applied globally.

Likewise, they praised the Department's efforts in implementing training programs that would support the development of employees and enhance their scientific and practical capabilities.