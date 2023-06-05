ZHO signs Mou with Russia's Ural Federal University

ZHO, UrFU sign partnership MoU on cooperation in AI, collaborate in designing educational programmes and smart applications, exchange of academic materials, master’s programes, and scientific seminars and conferences.

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2023 (WAM) -- Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ural Federal University – Russia (UrFU), to cooperate in the artificial intelligence (AI) areas, collaborate in designing educational programmes and smart applications, and the exchange of academic materials, publications and other scientific information.

The MoU also stipulates cooperation in shared research projects, educational cooperation in master's programmes, and additional education to train specialists in the field of psychology according tailored to ZHO’s needs.

This came on the sidelines of the visit paid by a high-level delegation from UrFU to ZHO’s headquarters, to learn about its experience in caring for and rehabilitating people of determination, and its educational and rehabilitation services and psychological and social health care.

The visiting delegation included Erin Vyacheslav, Minister of Economic International Relations of Sverdlovsk Oblast, UrFU’s Rector Victor Koksharov, Elvira Symanyuk, Director of the Ural Institute of Humanities (UrIH), and Dmitry Chernikhov, Deputy Director for the Development of Advertising Programmes and Social Partnerships. They were received by Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO and a number of its leaders.

The MoU was signed by ZHO’s Secretary-General Al Humaidan, and UrFU’s Rector Victor Koksharov. The signing ceremony took place at ZHO’s headquarters in the presence of a number of leaders from both sides and scientific cadres at UrFU.

The delegation visited the Bee Café to learn about the first project of its kind in the UAE, a café run by people of determination. They also visited the sewing and carpentry workshops at ZHO’s vocational rehabilitation workshops, and the Smart Robotic Rehabilitation Laboratory, the first integrated laboratory in the Middle East for treatment and rehabilitation centre, to get acquainted with the health care management services provided by ZHO. In addition, the Russian delegation visited the Therapeutic Pool, one of the most advanced treatment facilities in the UAE, providing hydrotherapy services for people of determination, and visited the Comprehensive Assessment Department.

ZHO-UrFU’s areas of cooperation include the agreed-upon educational and academic exchanges, as well as cooperation in training champions for Olympic games, so that the Russian team is hosted to transfer experience and vice versa, cooperation in designing educational programmes and smart applications, and organisation of seminars, conferences and exhibitions.

Al Humaidan hailed this strategic partnership with UrFU, one of the prestigious international academic entities the most important leading universities in Russia at the level of expertise, scientific research, and mechanisms of diagnosis, evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation for people of determination. “ZHO believes in the inevitable joint fruitful international cooperation which serves the common interest and goals. We strive for cooperation with international institutions and bodies and distinguished scientific institutions in the area of welfare and rehabilitation of the people of determination”, He said, referring to earlier strategic partnerships between ZHO and specialised Arab and international institutions and bodies.

“This cooperation is geared towards benefiting from UrFU’s great experiences in our work for the benefit of our affiliates by investing in the AI’s global technological breakthrough, and establishing psychological and neurological diagnostic laboratories at ZHO. We are also eager for arrangement of joint seminars, conferences and exhibitions, as well as benefiting from UrFU’s expertise in the field of sports for people of determination”, Al Humaidan added.

For his part, Victor Koksharov said, “The MoU signed today will become a great step forward not only in the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between our organisations but also in strengthening partner and friendly relations between our countries. ZHO and UrFU will work together to develop inclusive educational programmes for people of determination, will collaborate in the fields of psychotherapy, neuropsychology, and pedagogy. We will unite our scientific schools to conduct joint advanced research for the benefit of all humankind.”