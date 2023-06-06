IISS Shangri-La Dialogue discusses global defence challenges

SINGAPORE, 6th June, 2023 (WAM) -- Ali Abdullah Al Ahmed, Assistant Under-Secretary for Policy and Defence Communication at the Ministry of Defence, took part in the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defence summit, here.

The event brought together defence ministers, senior military officers, and defence decision-makers from around the world.

On the sidelines of his participation in the event, Al Ahmed met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Armed Forces of Pakistan (CJCSC), to explore ways of strengthening defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

The IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, a unique meeting where ministers debate the region's most pressing security challenges, engage in important bilateral talks and come up with fresh approaches together, took place in Singapore on 2–4 June.