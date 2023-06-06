Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of company behind ChatGPT

DUBAI, 6th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

The meeting discussed ways to bolster partnerships between the UAE government and OpenAI to foster the development of cutting-edge tech solutions driven by artificial intelligence (AI). The meeting reflects the importance the UAE places on the emerging field as well as its strategy to expand deployment of AI and expedite digital transformation across diverse sectors of government operations.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed affirmed that the UAE government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is keen to enhance partnerships with leading global technology companies and strengthen cooperation with techpreneurs. The government aims to create a nurturing and empowering environment for technology talent, creatives and start-ups to flourish and develop solutions that can help build a brighter tomorrow.

Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the UAE's efforts to advance its digital infrastructure, guided by a forward-looking vision that recognises the pivotal role of technology in shaping the future. He highlighted the remarkable impact of OpenAI's ChatGPT and the transformative power of generative AI across various domains. He also underscored the unprecedented opportunity to leverage AI-enabled solutions to expedite progress and development across diverse fields.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, and a number of OpenAI leaders.