Friends of Sudan Group expresses deep concern about ongoing violence in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 7th June, 2023 (WAM) -- France, Germany, Norway, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union, as members of the Friends of Sudan Group, express their deep concern about the ongoing violence and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Sudan, including reports about violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, as well as about widespread looting of humanitarian supplies.

“We strongly urge the warring parties to stop the fighting and attacks on civilians, and agree to an effective and sustained ceasefire, to ensure safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access and respect for international humanitarian law, and to work towards a return to the political process. We urgently call on the warring parties to adhere to their commitments agreed in the 11 May Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan and in the ceasefire of 20 May, and to return to the Jeddah dialogue to resolve issues around violations and reach a ceasefire that is respected fully. Humanitarian supplies and workers must be protected to ensure that assistance can reach people in need,” said the Group in a statement.

“We support all international and regional efforts that work towards a cessation of hostilities and a resolution of this conflict. In this context, we would like to reiterate our steadfast support for the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) Volker Perthes and their tireless work to assist the Sudanese people in their aspirations for a civilian transition, freedom, peace and justice.

“We call on the conflict parties to heed to calls of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice by resolving their differences peacefully leading to the restoration of the political dialogue,” the statement added.