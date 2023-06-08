NLA celebrates International Archives Day

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2023 (WAM) -- To mark International Archives Day (9th June), the National Library and Archives (NLA) held several events that showcased its key role in safeguarding the UAE’s heritage, offering researchers access to historical records, and ensuring their preservation for future generations.

On the occasion, the NLA underscored the urgent need to preserve the digital documents of governments, amid the world’s rapid digital transformation.

Upon the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the NLA was established in 1968. Hamad Al Mutairi, Director of the Archives Department, gave a lecture titled “Digital Government Empowerment,” which explained the NLA’s role and achievements.

Al Mutairi stressed the importance of keeping digital files safe and sustainable and discussed the strategic objectives and priorities of the digital government.

He also affirmed the need for more collaborations among various entities to safeguard files and make them accessible.

Moreover, the NLA organised an exhibition showcasing historical photos documenting the UAE’s social history in the 1960s and before the country's establishment.

"Everyone keeps archives, in a private or professional setting. Through this universal day, we wish to democratize the profession of archivist and improve the perception of the general public regarding the notion of archive,'' said David Leitch, Secretary General of the International Council on Archives (ICA).

Since its creation in 2008, the International Archives Day aims to raise awareness among the public, of the importance of archives as the memory of nations and societies; they provide the foundation for their identities and are a key element of the information society and constitute a cultural heritage and a leading source of information. The archival heritage is an important testimony to the economic, political, social and cultural development of mankind.

By documenting activities and decisions, archives ensure both the continuity of organizations and the justification of their rights, as well as those of individuals and states.