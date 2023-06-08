Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Fidan on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye.

During a phone call with Fidan, H.H. expressed his wishes for success in his mission, lauding the distinguished relations between the UAE and Turkiye. He also expressed his aspiration to work with Minister Fidan to strengthen friendship and develop partnership between the two countries in all fields in order to serve their mutual interests for the benefit of their peoples.