Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends United States and Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting





RIYADH, 9th June, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the Ministerial Meeting of the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), along with Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to celebrate the strategic importance of the historic ties among their countries.



The ministers highlighted the strategic, ambitious, and growing partnerships between the GCC and its member states and the United States to promote peace, security, stability, integration, and economic prosperity in the Middle East.

The ministers underscored the importance of combating terrorism and extremism worldwide and welcomed the outcomes of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh Ministerial Meeting, which was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 8, 2023.

Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ enduring commitment to the security of the region, recognizing its vital role in the global economy and international trade.