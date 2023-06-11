Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed honours 10th Braille Story Reading Award winners

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured the winners of the 10th edition of the Braille Story Reading Award for the Blind, organised by Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), represented by its Blind Welfare Department, under the slogan Everyone Reads.

This took place during a ZHO-organised ceremony held on Saturday, 10th June at the Qurum Hall of Abu Dhabi Energy Centre (ADEC), to announce the results of the project in its tenth edition.

Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by Abdullah Abdul Ali Al-Humaidan, ZHO’s Secretary-General, and Naama Abdul-Rahman Al-Mansoori, Member of the Federal National Council and Director of ZHO’s Blind Welfare Department, honoured the winners and handed them certificates of appreciation and prize funds. Sheikh Hazza also honoured Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for supporting the closing ceremony, the award's partners and participating publishing houses.

Naama Abdul-Rahman Al-Mansoori extended thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous sponsorship of the Braille Story Reading Award since its first inception in 2007, contributing to its success and sustainability, and even its spread, giving the opportunity to those wishing from all over the world to take part, and becoming a significant event that enjoys ZHO’s support and organisation and receives wide turnout and distinguished presence that embodies the event’s significance.

Naama Abdul-Rahman Al-Mansoori, Member of the Federal National Council and Director of ZHO’s Blind Welfare Department, said confirmed that the support that ZHO receives from the wise leadership, and the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and members of the Board of Directors, represent major support for the success and sustainability of the Braille Story Reading Award for the Blind.

Participant, Omar Fayez Alamri, delivered a speech on behalf of the participants in the award across its various levels. He sincerely expressed the profound gratitude of all the participants and their appreciation for the generous sponsorship of the award since its launch by Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan.

The results of the award, in its 10th edition that included the participation of 113 contestants from inside and outside the country, were announced during the ceremony.

The Braille Story Reading Award for the Blind, is the first of its kind in the Arab world, aimed to enrich the culture of the blind and showcase their reading skills through meaningful stories. This project won the Khalifa Award for Education in 2011 in the Innovative Educational Projects and Programmes category.