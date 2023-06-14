Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai's Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department

DUBAI, 14th June, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today visited the headquarters of the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, in Al Mamzar, Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to promote sustainable economic growth is a shared responsibility that is seeing expression in a wide range of innovative projects across various sectors in the emirate.

Sheikh Ahmed was received by Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, and senior officials of the Department.

His Highness reviewed various aspects of the Department’s operations including Islamic affairs, mosque affairs, corporate support and charitable activities. Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani briefed His Highness about the strategic initiatives and sustainability projects of the department, which seek to promote religious awareness, undertake humanitarian work, and develop mosques in accordance with international best practices.

Sheikh Ahmed was also briefed about IACAD’s major projects and charitable initiatives which include more than 15 initiatives focused on advancing innovation and sustainability.

He was also briefed about the Community Solidarity Fund, which holds funds worth AED90 million, smart green masjids and the construction of the world’s first 3D-printed mosque in Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed commended the Department for its exceptional projects and initiatives. He posed for a commemorative photo with Department officials at the end of the visit.

