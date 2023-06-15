ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) has organised a cultural workshop on youth empowerment in Moroni, Comoros.

The opening, attended by a number of senior officials from Comoros and ALECSO, falls within the framework of the ALECSO's Cultural Ambassadorship Programme, which includes providing cultural training initiatives to raise the capabilities of young talent in different Arab countries.

“We meet today for the third time to launch a number of cultural and media activities at the Arab regional level within the programme of the ALECSO’s Ambassador for Arab Culture, an occasion in which we renew our thanks and gratitude to the ALECSO's Ambassador of Culture Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan Al Nahyan. This is an honor that confirms the leading role of the United Arab Emirates and highlights its efforts in promoting joint Arab cultural action and serving the causes of peace and sustainable development nationally, regionally and internationally,” said Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director General of ALECSO, in his virtual inaugural remarks before the workshop.

He added: “The series of events that we are launching today in Comoros are within the framework of the activities of the Arab regional community, and aim mainly to introduce the organisation and its activities within this country as a full member of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation.”