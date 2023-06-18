UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalists' meetings in Iraq

BAGHDAD, 18th June, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE Journalists Association (UAEJA) participated in the meetings of the General Secretariat and the Permanent Office of the Federation of Arab Journalists, held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The UAEJA also attended the celebration of the Iraqi newspaper "Zora", the first newspaper in Iraq, of its 154th anniversary.

Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Iraqi Prime Minister, Moaid Allami, President of the Federation of Journalists of Iraq and Chairman of Federation of Arab Journalists, and representatives of member associations of the Federation of Arab Journalists attended the events.

The UAEJA was led by its Chairman, Mohammed Al Hammadi.

