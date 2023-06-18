Monday 19 June 2023 - 12:00:10 pm
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Sun 18-06-2023 21:12 PM

Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, 28th June: Saudi Arabia


RIYADH, 18th June, 2023 (WAM) – Saudi Arabia announced that tomorrow, Monday, is the first day of Dhu Al-Hijjah and Eid Al Adha will fall on Wednesday, 28th June.

''Arafat Day falls on Tuesday, the 27th of June, and Wednesday, June 28th, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,'' according to a Saudi Supreme Court statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Hajj, one of Islam's five pillars, is the pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia that every Muslim must perform at least once in their lifetime if they are able.

Hazem Hussein/ Hatem Mohamed

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums