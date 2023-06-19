Tuesday 20 June 2023 - 10:03:28 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Mon 19-06-2023 23:22 PM

UAE condemns Israeli attacks on Jenin and its camp


ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE strongly condemned Israeli attacks on the Palestinian city of Jenin and its camp through air strikes and shootings, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on Israeli authorities to reduce escalation, and avoid steps that exacerbate tension and violence in the Palestinian territories.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to stop the escalation of tension and advance the revival of the Middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Hatem Mohamed

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums