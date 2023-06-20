Slovenian embassy celebrates National Day

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2023 (WAM) -- Natalia Al Mansour, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to UAE, hosted a reception to on the occasion of her country's National Day.

The function, which was held in Sofitel Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In her welcoming address, Ambassador Natalia Al Mansour said Slovenia and the UAE maintain strong partnership boosted by close economic, trade and investment relations.

‘’The UAE is the largest trade partner of Slovenia in the Middle East,'' she added.