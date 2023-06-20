Wednesday 21 June 2023 - 1:16:18 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Tue 20-06-2023 23:01 PM

Slovenian embassy celebrates National Day

  • اليوم الوطني لجمهورية سلوفينيا
  • اليوم الوطني لجمهورية سلوفينيا
  • اليوم الوطني لجمهورية سلوفينيا
  • اليوم الوطني لجمهورية سلوفينيا

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2023 (WAM) -- Natalia Al Mansour, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to UAE, hosted a reception to on the occasion of her country's National Day.

The function, which was held in Sofitel Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In her welcoming address, Ambassador Natalia Al Mansour said Slovenia and the UAE maintain strong partnership boosted by close economic, trade and investment relations.

‘’The UAE is the largest trade partner of Slovenia in the Middle East,'' she added.

Tariq Al Fahaam/ Khoder Nashar

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums