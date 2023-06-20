Wednesday 21 June 2023 - 1:16:31 am
RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd


RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th June, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque.

