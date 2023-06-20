Wednesday 21 June 2023 - 1:16:38 am
Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd


AJMAN, 20th June, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque.

