Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development hosts panel discussion on key factors behind Dubai's impressive growth



DUBAI, 21st June, 2023 (WAM) - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) today hosted a panel discussion centred around the key factors that have played a crucial role in driving growth in Dubai. The session, titled ‘For Dubai’, featured the participation of senior officials from various Dubai Government entities.

During the panel discussion, held as part of the centre’s Dubai Leadership Programme, participants highlighted the importance of the ‘Eight Principles of Governance’ introduced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In his call to action, His Highness had urged all individuals entrusted with responsibilities in Dubai to adhere to these principles to ensure Dubai's excellence and the well-being of people.

The session, which took place at The Ritz-Carlton in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), featured the participation of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Malik Sultan Al Malik, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority, and Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC.

During the session, Al Tayer focused on the sixth principle, ‘We Believe in Economic Diversification,’ emphasising DEWA's ongoing efforts to embrace sustainable and efficient solutions. He highlighted DEWA’s commitment to diversify the energy mix and provide clean energy. Al Tayer explained that DEWA has set a target to reduce energy and water demand by 30% by 2030, while simultaneously enhancing production through the utilisation of diverse clean energy sources and improving their efficiency. These initiatives align closely with the objectives of Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy by 2050 and the Net Zero Strategy 2050, he said.

Al Tayer also drew attention to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which stands as the world's largest single-site solar park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. He mentioned its projected capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030 and its significant role in reducing the carbon footprint by 6.5 million tonnes per year once completed.

Meanwhile, Malik Sultan Al Malik shed light on the seventh principle, ‘A Land for Talent’. Al Malik highlighted the role of leadership in enhancing Dubai's status as a preferred destination for global talent. He highlighted the contributions of TECOM in developing critical sectors that contribute to enhancing Dubai's knowledge-based economy. Additionally, he underlined the investment opportunities available in emerging sectors and industries, emphasising how Dubai has strengthened its position as a leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI).

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC, discussed the third principle, ‘We Are a Business Capital’. She stressed the importance of creativity and innovation in harnessing economic opportunities. Al Zarouni highlighted the significance of government leaders having a clear vision to enhance business prospects and drive pioneering initiatives, emphasising that innovation is key to shaping Dubai's future.

Saeed Al Nazari from MBRCLD focused on the significance of transformation projects and their strategic implications in promoting Dubai's competitiveness. He highlighted the role of government officials in implementing the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the aim of making Dubai an attractive city for top talent and leading companies from around the world.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development has played a significant role in the development of leaders across multiple sectors. To date, the centre has successfully graduated over 700 leaders who have excelled in their respective fields. The centre's primary focus is on cultivating leaders who are innovative.