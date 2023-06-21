Emirates Post Group collaborates with Ministry of Culture and Youth to launch first stamp designed by youth

ABU DHABI, 21st June, 2023 (WAM) -- Emirates Post Group Company (EPG) has partnered with the Ministry of Culture and Youth to launch an initiative to empower and engage young talent.

The initiative invites youth to design a commemorative stamp in celebration of the UAE’s hosting of the 28th annual Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change 2023 (COP 28). Through the initiative, EPG aims to nurture creativity and provide a platform for the youth to contribute to meaningful community engagement and foster their active participation in significant national events.

EPG launches this initiative as part of its unwavering commitment to support the nation’s youth and drive their progress across various domains, in line with the esteemed leadership vision of that emphasizes the pivotal role of young minds in shaping a prosperous future. The COP28 commemorative stamp will celebrate and echo the Group’s dedication to celebrating the country’s ambitions and remarkable achievements.

The initiative will involve a series of workshops and educational sessions designed to familiarise participants with various aspects and standards of stamp design. By actively engaging and designing the postage stamp for this global event the youth will leave their mark and exhibit their creative talents. Designs will be evaluated upon receipt by a panel of experts with the best 3 designs selected and awarded with cash prizes.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, said: “The UAE is at the forefront of launching leading global sustainability projects, uniting international efforts aimed at combating climate change. By empowering our youth across industries and engaging them in shaping future aspirations, for we are paving the way for a new era in protecting humanity and igniting hope.”

“Youth are the driving force of creativity, innovation, and future foresight. Hence, Emirates Post Group and the Ministry of Culture and Youth have joined hands to encourage young individuals to participate in designing the COP28 commemorative stamp. This comes as part of a larger project that echoes our wise leadership’s vision of empowering the youth and equipping them with the skills needed to achieve desired milestones. It also raises awareness of the UAE’s vital role in hosting the 28th annual Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change 2023 (COP 28),” he added.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “The UAE’s hosting of COP28 represents a significant milestone in our nation’s journey to combat climate change and drive sustainability on a global scale. As a symbol of history and culture, stamps hold tremendous value in capturing and preserving significant moments and we are honoured at Emirates Post Group, to launch this initiative that will commemorate this global and historic event. By collaborating with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, we are not only empowering the youth but also recognizing their invaluable role in shaping the narrative of our nation. Through their creative stamp designs, the youth will be making a lasting contribution to the preservation of our environment and the promotion of a sustainable future. We are proud to support their endeavours and harness their potential as active contributors to the betterment of society."