Council of Retired Diplomats holds first meeting to introduce objectives and tasks

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2023 (WAM) -- The Council of Retired Diplomats organised on Thursday its first meeting for former ambassadors and retired diplomats in Abu Dhabi to introduce the Council’s objectives and tasks and to compile all relevant feedback from the retired diplomats, as well as answer their queries.

In his welcoming address, Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, expressed his gratitude to all retired ambassadors and diplomats and praised their efforts throughout their tenure in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Almarar emphasised that the launch of the Council of Retired Diplomats comes in appreciation of their significant role in representing the UAE with distinction.

Dr. Saeed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Council of Retired Diplomats, presented an overview of the Council, in addition to its objectives, tasks, and agenda in the coming period.

The agenda included an introduction to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Academy, outlined ways in which the Academy could engage former ambassadors and retired diplomats to transfer their expertise and knowledge to the new generation of diplomats.