UAE condemns terrorist attacks by Israeli settlers on numerous villages in Palestinian territories


ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE strongly condemned terrorist attacks by Israeli settlers on a number of Palestinian villages, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on Israeli authorities to reduce escalation and avoid steps that exacerbate tension and violence in the Palestinian territories, urging the prosecution of those involved in a transparent and impartial manner to prevent the recurrence of these terrorist acts.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to stop the escalation of tension and advance the revival of the Middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

