Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri meets President of Cyprus, discusses investment opportunities and trade cooperation

NICOSIA, 23rd June, 2023 (WAM) -- Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, met Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, during a UAE business delegation’s visit to Cyprus.

Al Hajeri conveyed to President Christodoulides the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, as well as his wishes for further development and prosperity for the Republic of Cyprus and its people.

For his part, President Christodoulides conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed potential investment and commercial cooperation opportunities in various sectors, including renewable energy, infrastructure, tourism, SMEs, healthcare, innovation, research and development.

Furthermore, Al Hajeri participated in bilateral consultations with Irene Piki, Deputy Minister to the President; Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Giorgos Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry; Philippos Hadjizacharias, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy; and George Panteli, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

The consultations focused on efforts to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation in a range of sectors of mutual interest and support for business-to-business engagement, particularly in cutting-edge and emerging fields.

Commenting on the visit, Al Hajeri said, “Cyprus is an important market for UAE companies. This visit comes within the framework of the strong and constructive relations between the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus, and within the joint efforts to increase investment and economic exchange between our two countries. The economic importance of the two countries continues to grow, and there is significant progress in a number of vital sectors. Companies and investors from the UAE and Cyprus are keen to support the economic aspirations, in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and peoples.”

The UAE delegation included Mohamed Saif Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to Cyprus; Ayesha Alsuwaidi, Director of the European Affairs Department; Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Mubadala’s Chief Executive Officer of Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments; Ahmed Ali Al Shamsi, ADQ’s Director of Portfolio and Management; Hasan Al Redaini, ADQ’s Head of Corporate Communications; Mohammed Al Qassim, Emirates Airlines’ Country Manager for Cyprus; and Ruben Ramalho, Mubadala Senior Principal.