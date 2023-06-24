Sunday 25 June 2023 - 3:21:07 am
UAE calls for de-escalation in Russia


ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE affirmed that it is following with great concern the recent tensions in Russia, resulting from a rebellion in the military forces which threatens further escalation and instability in the region. The UAE stressed the need to respect the rules and principles of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored the UAE's position calling for de-escalation and self-restraint, emphasising the importance of preserving the unity and stability of the Russian Federation to achieve security and prosperity for its people.

