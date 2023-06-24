Sunday 25 June 2023 - 3:21:14 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Sat 24-06-2023 22:48 PM

100 frontline heroes heading to Mecca for Hajj


ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2023 (WAM) – Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority, a delegation from the Frontline Heroes Office has left Abu Dhabi International Airport for Mecca to perform the Hajj rituals in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments and under the support of the ERC.

In recognition of their efforts in defending society, the Hajj mission comprises 100 heroes who worked on the frontlines in the health sector during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hatem Mohamed

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums