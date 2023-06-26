Sharjah Ruler directs housing assistance to segment of Sharjah citizens

SHARJAH, 26th June, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has instructed the "Sharjah Housing" programme, in cooperation with the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC), to address the challenges faced by citizens who are employed outside the Sharjah government and have salaries exceeding AED25,000.

These individuals are currently subject to salary deductions of more than fifty percent.

The aim is to facilitate their housing needs by ensuring that their requests are processed promptly, allowing them to receive housing assistance and construct their homes.

The directive was announced by Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of the Sharjah Housing Programme, during the "Direct Line" programme broadcast by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.