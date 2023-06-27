UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with leaders of countries

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings during phone conversations with leaders of countries in the region.

During the phone calls, His Highness exchanged Eid best wishes with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.

His Highness and Their Majesties expressed their best wishes for good health and happiness to all on this blessed occasion, praying to God to perpetuate goodness and wellbeing on their countries and their people. They also expressed their shared wish that stability and prosperity will prevail in the Arab and Muslim nations and the whole world.