Thursday 29 June 2023 - 5:11:04 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Wed 28-06-2023 19:27 PM

7,000 benefit from Fujairah Charity Association's sacrificial meat campaign


FUJAIRAH, 28th June, 2023 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Charity Association, in cooperation with the Slaughterhouse Section of the Fujairah Municipality, has distributed 2,000 packages of sacrificial meat to needy families, orphans and widows throughout the emirate.

Rashed Al Marshoudi, Director of the Association, said that in the first day of Eid Al Adha, the association carried out the Sacrificial Meat campaign, which included assisting 2,000 families inside the country and 5,000 abroad.

The campaign also includes the distribution of Eid Clothing, fruit basket for orphans and the underprivileged families in cooperation and coordination with government institutions in the emirate., he added.

Hazem Hussein/ Khoder Nashar

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums