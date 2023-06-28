Thursday 29 June 2023 - 5:11:11 am
India's temple chariot fire kills at least six, injures ten


GUWAHATI, India, 28th June, 2023 (WAM) -- A temple chariot caught fire Wednesday killing at least six people and leaving 10 others with burns after it came in contact with an overhead high-tension electric wire in India’s remote northeast, a state lawmaker said, AP reported.

A large crowd was part of the procession taking place near a temple in the Kumarghat area, nearly 120 kilometres from Tripura, the state capital, said Bhagawan Das, a lawmaker with the governing Bharatiya Janata Party.

