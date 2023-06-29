Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

SHARJAH, 29th June, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received Thursday evening, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the well-wishers who came to greet His Highness on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, at the Badi’ Palace.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepted congratulations on this Islamic occasion from several sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, residents, tribesmen, religious communities and dignitaries of the country.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and wishes to His Highness on this dear occasion, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the UAE more progress and prosperity, and wellness and blessing to the Arab and Islamic nations.

Attending the reception alongside His Highness were Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Salem Al Qasimi; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Urban Planning Council; Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management; several sheikhs; Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Court; a number of heads of local and federal departments and institutions, and a multitude of citizens.