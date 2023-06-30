ERC sacrificial meat project benefits up to 500,000

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2023 (WAM) -- Some 500,000 people, in the UAE and abroad, have benefitted from this year’s sacrificial meat project launched by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The number of beneficiaries in the UAE totalled 100,000, with an extra 400,000 in 48 other countries.

The ERC aims to address the humanitarian crisis of food scarcity facing four continents by providing sacrificial meat to people in need, especially those in remote areas or displaced by conflict.

During Eid Al Adha, the ERC distributed sacrificial meat to underprivileged families and target segments in the UAE through its centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Globally, the ERC carried out the distribution processes through its offices and the UAE's embassies in coordination with several international charities and humanitarian organisations.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the ERC is constantly seeking to increase the number of people benefitting from its sacrificial meat project, both in the UAE and overseas, as well as offer the best services to those in need.

The ERC’s sacrificial meat project is implemented annually as part of our strategy to support friendly countries, he added, stressing that the project has strengthened the sense of compassion of the Emirati community by fostering a response to humanitarian issues that affect underprivileged communities.

The ERC has expanded the scope of the project in countries hit by disasters and crises that worsened their humanitarian conditions, especially in Asia and Africa, he further added.

The ERC’s sacrificial meat project has been launched in 11 Asian countries, such as Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Nepal, Jordan, Yemen, the Philippines, Pakistan, Vietnam and Syria.

It has also covered 26 African countries, including Egypt, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, Somalia, Comoros, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Gambia, Cape Verde, Benin, Chad, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Morocco, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger and Togo.

In addition, eight European countries, Georgia, Tajikistan, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Turkey, and Kazakhstan, are part of the project.

Chile and Argentina in South America have also benefitted from the project.

