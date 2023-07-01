Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2023 (WAM) -- Al-Jundi journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence has published its new July 2023 issue No. 594.

Through its latest issue published in both Arabic and English, the journal using research and analysis touched on several vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the title "The Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award”, Al-Jundi said in its editorial: “Under the patronage of the wise leadership, the UAE’s journey of excellence aims to enhance the country’s competitiveness in the fields of development, growth, and prosperity for its people, making excellence a synonym for the UAE, whose leaders are committed to challenge, competition, and innovation”.

It also added, “Since its inception in 2017, the Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award aimed to foster a spirit of competition among the units and departments of the Armed Forces in the areas of excellence and innovation, providing innovative solutions to various challenges, discovering talents and potentials, and leveraging the available technological, technical and operational resources in the Armed Forces to support and enhance development and modernisation that serve the Armed Forces”.

It continued: “This constitutes a clear affirmation of the firm belief of our Armed Forces in the importance of promoting a culture of excellence and innovation as a necessity for enhancing the overall performance of the leadership and units of the Armed Forces and their personnel.

Furthermore, it solidifies the general approach adopted by the Armed Forces since its unification on May 6, 1976, which makes excellence and innovation the main criteria for evaluating performance.

Thanks to these criteria, our Armed Forces have been able to develop, improve their efficiency and readiness, and qualify our national cadres”.

The new issue of "Al-Jundi" touches on the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, as well as scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The Journal dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, and through a set of distinguished writers and experts in defence and security from around the world, Al-Jundi publishes studies, research, reports, and specialised military files, dealing with research and analysis many vital issues and topics of interest for its followers in the UAE, the Arab region and the world.

To achieve these goals and meet the desires of readers and followers, “Al-Jundi” dedicates important sections to investigations and interviews with high-ranking military and civilian figures who are well-known all over the world.

To enrich the cultural and scientific scene, Al-Jundi journal publishes through its various sections, cultural, economic, medical, and sports reports, and topics, and annually issues multiple supplements, keeping pace with the most important events in the UAE, and through its printed version, its website (Aljundi.ae) and its digital platforms (@aljundijournal), the journal is keen on monitoring and keeping up with every update in the world of military media.