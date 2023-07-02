ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of determination

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2023 (WAM) – Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Shaiba Saeed Al Hameli Group of EST. (Al Firas General Cont & Maint Est), on the rehabilitation and employment of people of determination. ZHO allocates part of the mechanics workshop in its Department of Vocational and Agricultural Rehabilitation for training its candidate employees by the Group to repair manual and electronic equipment, and to hire four students of determination at the Group.

The MoU was signed by the ZHO’s Secretary General, Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, and the Group’s Executive Director, Firas Fouad Meshaal. A number of leaders from both sides attended the signing ceremony that took place at ZHO’s headquarters.

According to the MoU, the Group will provide the necessary equipment and a specialized technician to train people of determination who are candidates for work on the use of machines and equipment designated for the training program, and grant four job opportunities for ZHO’s people of determination who hold a high school certificate, to be followed by another group, according to the vacancies available at the Group.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan welcomed the MoU’s signing with Al Shaiba Saeed Al Hameli Group of EST., calling it a positive step that confirms the commitment of establishments and companies to provide job opportunities for people of determination. “We strongly encourage and support these efforts, and welcome the efforts made by national companies to achieve our main goal of empowering and integrating our affiliates into society, creating job opportunities for them at the private sector, and enabling them to engage effectively in social and economic life,” he said.

He added, “We believe that investing in the employment of people of determination is an investment in the future, as it helps achieve sustainable development and encourages innovation and creativity in the economic and social system”.

In this vein, he called on all economic entities and national companies to adopt this approach and work to provide job opportunities for people of determination for a more equitable society and sustainable and inclusive development for all, expressing his happiness with the success achieved by people of determination in the jobs they get, a distinguished quantum leap for them and their families.

For his part, Firas Meshaal said, “In line with the vision of the wise leadership to achieve cooperation and shared coordination between public and private entities and establishments to serve people of determination and in implementation of its directives to provide equal and fair employment opportunities for citizens of determination in the private sector and their right to work to become active individuals and contributors to the process of construction and development.

‘’ It is our pleasure and honor that Al Firas General Cont is a contributing and effective element in achieving this vision.”

He extended his thanks to ZHO and its officials for their great efforts to hone the talents of people of determination, develop their skills and integrate them into public and private jobs, stressing the Group’s continuous support and full commitment to achieving the wise leadership’s vision that supports people of determination.