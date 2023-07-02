RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2023 (WAM) -- The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for Garn Al Sabkha Street Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project. The scope of the project covers the construction of four bridges, spanning 3000 metres capable of carrying 17,600 vehicles per hour. The project has an AED374 million budget.

The project comes in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to continue with the development of roads infrastructure to keep pace with the thriving profile of Dubai, and accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said, “This project is part of a larger initiative to improve Garn Al Sabkha Street Corridor; that connects Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads. Its goal is to guarantee that traffic flows smoothly between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street.”

“Once completed, the project will reduce transit distance and time by 40 percent for traffic heading from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in the direction of Al Qusais and Sharjah, reducing peak hour journey time from 20 minutes to just 12 minutes. It will also reduce the journey time by 70 percent for vehicles from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road rightward to Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port from 21 minutes to 7 minutes,” added Al Tayer.

“Four bridges are being built as part of this project. The first is a 960-metre bridge at the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha Street and Al Asayel Street. This two-lane bridge can handle 8000 vehicles per hour in both directions and facilitates a smooth traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road. The second is a 660-metre bridge of two lanes serving traffic from Garn Al Sabkha Street Westwards heading to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road Northwards in the direction of Al Qusais and Sharjah. This bridge can handle 3,200 vehicles per hour,” explained Al Tayer.

“The third is a two-lane 700 metres bridge streamline the traffic flow and eliminate the overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road heading northward to Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port. The bridge can accommodate 3,200 vehicles per hour. The fourth is a two-lane bridge spanning 680 metres long that would ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent the overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to Dubai Production City. The bridge has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour,” he added.

The project scope also includes 7 km of roadwork, enhancing surface intersections on the service road running parallel to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, as well as street lighting, traffic signals & systems, rainwater drainage networks, and irrigation system networks.

Garn Al Sabkha - Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project is part of RTA's master plan to upgrade strategic road corridors to the East and the West such as Al Yalayis and Expo Roads, which RTA completed a few years ago. These vital road networks help to strengthen Dubai's transportation system, service an array of developmental projects on both sides of the roads and accommodate both current and future traffic volumes.