TDRA launches centralised interface for government generative AI services

DUBAI, 4th July, 2023 (WAM) -- The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has launched a centralised interface to support government entities in their endeavours to leverage generative AI, which enhances their ability to provide services that meet the customers’ aspirations in the era of speed and artificial intelligence.

This platform is part of the ambitious plan that includes a package of AI services launched by Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of TDRA’s Board of Directors, and it included the upgraded version of the UAE Government’s unified digital portal u.ae, as well as the AI-supported FedNet.

Moreover, this platform comes at a time of increasing demand for the use of ChatGPT and other areas of generative AI to enhance productivity and efficiency in government work.

The centralised interface for generative AI services offers several advantages to government entities, most importantly; it provides an approved mechanism for obtaining generative AI services, technical support related to the use of APIs to benefit from generative AI solutions, as well as technical advice related to various use cases in line with regulations and policies. This would support government entities’ endeavours in using such means to their greatest advantage, which would ultimately reflect on the happiness of customers and the development of government performance.

Commenting on this interface, Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director-General, said, “In light of the rapid technological transformations, being proactive and innovative is key to enhance efficiency and provide proactive solutions that contribute to enhancing the UAE’s leadership in applying the concepts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, foremost of which is AI. We have developed this centralised interface as part of our strategy aimed at the implementation of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, to develop the digital infrastructure according to the latest technological methods, establish a Forward Ecosystem, and provide the best government services and the best agile business models to achieve results and efficiency.

Al Mesmar added. “This interface protects the entities’ interests when using generative AI, ensures adherence to national regulations and policies, and regulates the entities' access to services efficiently and effectively, which falls under our strategic role in driving the digital transformation process at the national level.”

Al Mesmar stated that TDRA has a comprehensive plan in place for the government use of AI technologies in general, and generative AI in particular, which includes several stages, starting from the official UAE Government portal, followed by FedNet and others. The plan is open to all innovative ideas that serve the higher goals of the country, including enhancing economic dynamics, facilitating customers' lives, increasing happiness, and enhancing the UAE global competitiveness.