Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional, global developments

ABU DHABI, 5th July, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, to discuss the strategic bilateral relations as well as joint cooperation and partnership in various fields.

During the conversation, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed treasured the support extended by the friendly US for the historic resolution which adopted last month by the UN Security Council (UNSC) for tolerance, international peace and security. The resolution, which drafted by the UAE and UK, recognises for the first time that hate speech, intolerance and extremism can contribute to conflicts.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Blinken for the US's supportive stance for the UNSC resolution, affirming that the UAE and US share visions about the importance of deepening the values tolerance and coexistence and enhancing regional and international peace and stability.

The two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in the region with an eye on the current events in the Jenin camp. They also reviewed an array of regional and global issues of common interest including Syria, Yemen and West Balkan.