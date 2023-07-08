Abdullah bin Zayed, Kosovo Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, UAE provides 25 million euros to establish a new hospital for children in Kosovo

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed, during a phone call with Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across various domains in order to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries and benefit their people.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed informed Prime Minister Kurti of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to contribute 25 million euros to establish a new hospital for children in Kosovo.

In turn, Kurti expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for this generous initiative that enhances the quality of life for the children of Kosovo.

The top officials reviewed the outcomes of Shiekh Abdullah's working visit to Kosovo last April and its role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries to serve their development goals.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underscored the UAE-Kosovo distinguished bilateral relations and the two countries' keenness to enhance joint cooperation in all sectors.