Al Marar participates in Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue

MOSCOW, 10th July, 2023 (WAM) -- Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in the sixth Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue between the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the Russian Federation, which was held today, Monday, in the Russian capital, Moscow.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation; Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Foreign Ministers of the GCC States and the Secretary-General of the Council.

During the meeting, the joint action plan between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Russian Federation for 2023-2028 was adopted, which addresses cooperation between both sides.

A joint statement was issued at the meeting that outlined agreed-upon positions regarding developments in regional and international political issues.