General Women's Union organises discussion on 'Gender Dimensions of Climate Change and Gender-Responsive Climate Action'

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2023 (WAM) -- At its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the General Women's Union (GWU), in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN Women's Liaison Office for the GCC, organised a high-level dialogue session titled " The Gender Dimensions of Climate Change and Gender-Responsive Climate Action".

The event aims at raising awareness about the intersection of gender and climate change, enhancing gender-responsive climate action and examining ways to increase cooperation and partnerships between experts and institutions working on climate and gender issues and strengthening an effective and influential knowledge exchange network in preparation for hosting the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The session is part of the "Climate Change and Gender Equality" Initiative, which was launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the “Mother of the Nation”, in the lead up to COP28 and in support of the UAE's efforts to host the COP28 conference.

The aim of the initiative is to raise the level of public awareness about the link between gender and climate change, whereby guest speakers from various organisations both public and private will provide insights, best practices and share their experiences, and potential solutions on priority issues covering the gender dimensions of climate change. This initiative stems from a collaboration between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Women's Union and UN Women.

In the opening speech of the session, Sheikha Dr. Mouza bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed her sincere gratitude and thanks to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her patronage of the initiative and for making this session possible, marking the beginning of a series of public awareness sessions on the intersection between climate change and gender equality.

Sheikha Mouza said, “The link between climate change, gender equality, and the urgent need for gender-responsive climate action are pressing issues that demand our immediate attention. We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in history, when the fate of our planet and our well-being, especially of our youth and future generations, demand transformative action now.”

She added, “Climate change does not affect everyone equally, as women and girls bear a disproportionate impact and the burden often falls on the shoulders of the most vulnerable, such as caregivers, refugees and rural women. They face extreme vulnerability in the face of natural disasters, as women and girls account for 80% of all people displaced by climate emergencies. In addition, they suffer from loss of livelihood, food insecurity, limited access to clean water and sanitation, and they are burdened with increased care responsibilities as communities seek to build resilience and deal with the effects of climate change.”

“Despite what has been mentioned, hope remains, as we can harness the power of global cooperation and solidarity to pave the way for a sustainable and equitable future. With the necessity of coming together across borders and sectors to address the gender dimensions of climate change, and to begin this transformation, we must first recognise that the fight to address climate change is still incomplete without addressing gender inequality, and gender-responsive approaches which must be integrated into climate policies, programmes and projects at all levels. This requires listening to the voices of women and girls who often take the lead in climate action within their communities.”

She further explained the importance of data and evidence in driving change, as it is necessary to collect and analyse gender-disaggregated data on climate impacts and responses to gain a comprehensive understanding and develop effective strategies. This data will enable us to tailor our interventions, ensuring that they are gender-responsive and sensitive to the diverse needs and experiences of women, particularly from marginalised and vulnerable communities. Partnerships and collaborations must extend beyond governments and international organisations. Civil society, academia, businesses and grassroots organisations must also be involved to benefit from their knowledge, experience and resources.

Sheikha Mouza concluded, “Together we can rewrite the climate change narrative and create a world where everyone can thrive, by unlocking innovative solutions, amplifying the voices of those who are often not heard, and creating lasting impact. This is not a call for superficial change. It is a call for action.” We must break down barriers to progress and build inclusive platforms for dialogue, knowledge sharing and joint action as we prepare for COP28, by empowering women to take leadership roles in climate change mitigation and adaptation, and by investing in their education, skills and entrepreneurship, we recognise that their contributions are not only critical, they are indispensable."

For her part, Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, affirmed that the UAE believes that gender equality is one of the main pillars for building a world of peace, prosperity and environmental sustainability, a vision that is showcased and reflected in the field of climate action, especially with the UAE hosting COP28, ensuring through its leadership that we have a transparent and innovative climate process that includes everyone, particularly women, who actively and strongly participate in the ambitious leaps that the country is making through this important hosting by appointing Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, to be a climate pioneer for youth, and Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, appointed as UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28.

In parallel, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, continues to follow up on the implementation of the country's plans and strategies in the areas of climate change, the environment, and food and water security.

Noura Al Suwaidi said, "Climate change represents the most complex challenge in the current era, so it requires coordination and a proactive and comprehensive response, and with the continued exacerbation of the impact of climate change on the world, the importance of promoting gender equality appears, which can lead to the adoption of more equitable, sustainable and effective solutions in the face of climate change." It is therefore important to take the gender factor into consideration when designing and implementing strategies to adapt to climate change.”

She pointed out that the General Women's Union keeps pace with the UAE's directives in achieving sustainability and climate neutrality, through launching many qualitative programmes, initiatives and projects, to promote technological transformation and increase the adoption of advanced technology solutions and the standards of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

She also explained that the General Women's Union, under the directives of H. H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and in cooperation with its strategic partners, is working to launch initiatives that enhance the country's efforts to protect the climate for the benefit of future generations, provide an enabling environment for women, and raising public awareness about gender and climate change. Given the importance of women's participation in the climate change action system, which has an influential role in addressing the roots of global challenges that affect the sustainable development system, and perhaps climate change is one of its most important pillars.

She continued, "We are working tirelessly to strengthen the state's efforts to involve women to contribute effectively to supporting national efforts to consolidate environmental protection and reach sustainable solutions for the benefit of future generations, which was evident with the launch of the ‘Climate Change and Gender Equality’ initiative, which came under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, as a comprehensive programme of events has been prepared to activate the role of women in climate change dialogues, and sessions are scheduled to be held aimed at enhancing the level of awareness about the intersection between gender and climate change."

Al Suwaidi stressed the eagerness of the General Women's Union to strengthen its strategic partnerships with the United Nations, international organisations, academics and relevant experts, to address climate issues, achieve sustainable environmental development, promote inclusiveness and ensure that women's voices are heard in climate dialogues, calling for the need for concerted international efforts to promote women's leadership in climate dialogue and climate action, which leads to more creative solutions and greater potential for innovations that meet the world's needs in terms of sustainability and climate change.

For her part, Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of UN Women Liaison office for the GCC, expressed her gratitude to the partners from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the General Women's Union for their contributions in making this session possible, adding: “Through the session, we aim to discuss the Gender Dimensions of Climate Change and Gender-Responsive Climate Action. Climate change affects women and men differently, and it is critical to address the specific needs and vulnerabilities of women and girls. By integrating gender into our climate strategies, we can ensure a more inclusive response."

She said, "We must also empower and strengthen women's voices. Women's leadership is a catalyst for transformative change in climate action. Let's create spaces for women to participate meaningfully in decision-making processes. Together, we can break down barriers and unleash their potential to shape sustainable solutions, and we must also strive for gender-sensitive climate financing. Women often face challenges accessing financial resources to tackle climate change and it is essential to design climate financing initiatives that support women's initiatives, providing them with the necessary funding and opportunities.

She added, “By investing in women, we invest in the resilience of our communities, as well. Let's prioritise capacity building and knowledge sharing. By enhancing women's skills and expertise in climate-related fields, we unlock their potential as agents of change. Let's promote learning opportunities and share best practices to encourage innovation in addressing the climate crisis."

Dr. Mouza continued by saying “we must collect gender-disaggregated data and conduct gender analysis to understand the varying impacts of climate change. Data-driven insights enable us to make informed decisions and develop targeted policies that address the unique challenges women and girls face, and we must also engage and empower young people in shaping a sustainable future. Let's create platforms to hear their voices and integrate their perspectives into our strategies. By nurturing their leadership, we ensure a legacy of resilience for future generations. Let us all remember these priorities as we approach COP28. Let's commit ourselves to gender-sensitive climate action. Together, we have the power to create a future of gender equality and climate justice. Let's empower women, elevate their leadership, and ensure their voices are heard and valued. Through Investing in women-led innovation for climate and climate action, we are paving the way for a prosperous planet and a brighter tomorrow.”

Speaking during the session were Andrea Fontana, Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, Mervat Shelbaya, Head, Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Secretariat and Director, Inter-Agency Support Branch (IASB) – UNOCHA, Alfonso Ferdinand, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, Sarah Adil Shaw, Senior Advisor at COP 28 UAE and Ahlam Saeed Al-Lamki, Head of Department of Research and Development at the General Women Union.