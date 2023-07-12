Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in IGAD Meeting in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, 12th July, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the first Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Quartet meeting on Sudan in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 10th July.

The meeting was chaired by William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and attended by Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti; Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, Special Envoy of the Republic of South Sudan; Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of IGAD; Amb. Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator; Molly Phee, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs; Mohamed Omar Gad, Egyptian Ambassador to Ethiopia; Ali bin Hassan Jafar, Saudi Ambassador to Sudan; Izzat Youssef, Political Advisor of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF); and representatives of the EU and the UK.

IGAD is a regional bloc comprising eight countries in East Africa, established to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region. Sheikh Shahkboot bin Nahyan’s attendance at the IGAD meeting highlights the UAE's steadfast commitment to regional and international cooperation with African nations.