UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus

NICOSIA, 13th July, 2023 (WAM) -- Mohammed Saif Al Shehhi presented his credentials to Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, as Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Cyprus, during an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Al Shehhi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for his country and people to experience further development and prosperity.

For his part, Christodoulides conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and his wishes to the UAE Government and people for further development and growth.

He wished the Ambassador success in his work in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields that bind the two countries, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Shehhi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Cyprus and underscored his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

