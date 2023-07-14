Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano

GENEVA, 14th July, 2023 (WAM) -- Dr. Koutoub Sano, member of the Muslim Council of Elders, former Minister of Religious Affairs and Minister of International Cooperation in Guinea, Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, emphasised to participants of the second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum that religions were meant to spread peace and coexistence, never to incite wars and conflicts.

Dr. Sano stated in his lecture during the forum that we need to achieve constructive communication among ourselves, pointing out that the youth are capable of changing the world as they represent a significant portion and possess the power and will to create peace.

As a member of the Muslim Council of Elders, the Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy explained that we must all accept our differences and diversity, as it is a divine law, and we should utilise this diversity in serving humanity rather than spreading hatred, bigotry, and discrimination. He highlighted that societies cannot be built without diversity and differences among its members.

Dr. Koutoub Sano concluded by stating that the youth are the leaders of the future, and in the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, which is an initiative by the Muslim Council of Elders, they are expected to become true leaders in their communities, capable of leading the world towards a better future.

The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, held in Geneva, Switzerland, witnessed the participation of 50 young men and women from diverse backgrounds. Organised by the Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in collaboration with the World Council of Churches and the Rose Castle Foundation, the forum provides a platform for fostering peace, dialogue, and understanding among the global youth.