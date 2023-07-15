Indian Foreign Secretary says Modi’s visit will add momentum to ties with UAE

NEW DELHI, 15th July, 2023 (WAM) – India’s Foreign Secretary, Vinay Kwatra, has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day visit to the UAE today “provides an opportunity for us to review this important partnership and inject further momentum across the whole range of areas that we cooperate in.”

Stating that “we have all seen in front of our eyes in the last few years a significant transformation that has taken place in India-UAE relations,” Kwatra said the “central driver of this has been the vision of the two leaders, the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Prime Minister of India.”

The Foreign Secretary is India’s highest-ranking professional diplomat. He noted with satisfaction that the UAE is a special invitee during the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in New Delhi in September under Indian Presidency.

“India and UAE are also cooperating very closely on the COP28, which will be held in UAE in November-December,” Kwatra’s statement said.

The Foreign Secretary continued: “We have seen a significant jump, a qualitative enhancement in the substance of our engagement across the whole range of areas since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last year. The partnership has continued to grow from strength to strength. This is particularly reflected in the strong economic exchanges, both on the trade side but also on the investment side.”

WAM/Krishnan Nayar



