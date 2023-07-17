EPAA launches 6th edition of 'Together for a More Beautiful Summer' Programme

SHARJAH, 17th July, 2023 (WAM) -- The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPPA) in Sharjah launched the sixth edition of the "Together for a More Beautiful Summer" Programme, under the title "Environmental Guide" from 10th to 19th July.

The programme aims to fulfill EPAA's vital role in promoting awareness about the environment and natural life, with a particular focus on children and adolescents.

The objective of this summer programme is to equip participants, aged between 10 to 15 years, with the knowledge and skills required to become environmental guides. The programme is an extension of the previous session, which focused on providing participants with comprehensive environmental guidance.

To ensure the success of the programme, specialists from the Sharjah Natural History and Botanical Museum, the Islamic Botanical Garden, the Children's Farm, and Arabia’s Wildlife Centre will actively participate in the implementation of the activities. These specialists are well-versed in the roles of environmental guides, as well as reception staff in museums.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, said, “In line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we are committed to implementing various programmes for participating students that cater to their needs and enhance their knowledge and dedicated to promoting environmental awareness among the younger generation. Through this programme, we aim to instill a sense of responsibility and care for the environment in our youth.”

Al Suwaidi added, “The selection of this year's programme theme and its content was a deliberate and specialised process. We anticipate that it will be a tremendous success and yield positive results in the future. This programme will foster human connections, promote environmental awareness, and spread the importance of protecting our surroundings. It is our duty to preserve the achievements of our nation and contribute to the progress and civilisation of our beloved emirate of Sharjah.”