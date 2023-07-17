Liwa Date Festival kicks off its 19th edition

AL DHAFRA, 17th July, 2023 (WAM) -- The 19th edition of the Liwa Date Festival commenced today in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, and will run until 30th July.

Organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Club, the event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Committee's Planning and Projects Department, said the launch of the festival coincides with the date harvest season in the UAE, with the first day featuring a heated competition and a huge turnout.

Welcoming visitors daily from 16:00 to 22:00, the festival, which is being held during the Year of Sustainability, features over 20 main competitions with prizes worth a total of AED8.3 million. Other planned activities include date auctions, fruits, model farms, palm fronds and traditional models.

The Liwa Date Festival market encompasses 165 shops and pavilions featuring products by productive families and national institutions, as well as food carts and mobile cafes.