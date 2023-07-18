UAE delegation presents vision for global partnerships on sidelines of UN-HLPF on Sustainable Development in New York

DUBAI, 18th July, 2023 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) High-level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in New York this week, Abdulla Lootah, UAE Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Chairman of Emirates Competitiveness Council, and Vice-Chairman of the National Committee on SDGs, highlighted the UAE's commitment to enhancing global partnerships and promoting sustainable development.

Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE aims to share knowledge and best practices in government work to support global sustainable development and improve the quality of life.

Lootah delivered his address during an event held at the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the UN on the sidelines of HLPF. The HLPF, organised by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, is a significant annual gathering that is taking place from 10th to 19th July, bringing together leaders and representatives from around the world.

During his speech, Lootah stated, “The exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices developed by the UAE government can help to empower the governments of other countries. It can improve their levels of performance, enhance their readiness for the future, and help them to discover new work models and growth opportunities. This is the primary focus of these collaborations, to help all countries build a better future.”

The event included a presentation by Lootah on the UAE’s Government Experience Exchange Programme (GEEP), which serves as a catalyst for developing global partnerships. GEEP is designed to foster collaboration between the UAE government and other member countries by facilitating the exchange of best practices and experiences in key areas. To date, GEEP has successfully engaged with over 30 countries, encompassing areas such as Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

During his address, Lootah elaborated on various areas of collaboration, which includes government services, performance, innovation, competitiveness, and statistics, leadership, capacity-building, government human resources, programming, and entrepreneurship.

The agreements that the UAE has signed with participating countries will enhance their capacity in the field of government modernisation and development. It will also expedite the countries’ progress towards achieving sustainable development goals.

In addition to Abdulla Lootah, other notable attendees at the event included Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD); Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI); Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Advisor at MBRGI and Secretary-General of The Digital School; and Mohamed Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Government Summit (Virtual Remarks).

Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN in New York, emphasised the UAE’s unique position to provide assistance as the global community works collectively to achieve the SDGs. This is particularly significant as the UAE prepares to host COP28 in November.

Ambassador Abushahab highlighted the interconnectedness of sustainable development and climate action, emphasising the significance of partnerships between public and private stakeholders, as well as philanthropies. These partnerships are crucial for driving ambitious outcomes in both COP28 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a presentation titled ‘Collaboration with the World’, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi highlighted that since its establishment in 1971, ADFD has financed development and sustainable projects in developing countries to support economic and social development.

In 2022, the fund provided AED 189 billion of financing and investments in over 100 countries across different continents, contributing to development aid and supporting economic growth.

During the presentation of ‘Global Initiatives’, Dr. Abdulkareem Al Olama emphasised the role of international partnerships within MBRGI, which implemented programmes and projects worth AED 1.4 billion in 2022, benefitting over 102 million individuals in more than 100 countries.

Dr Al Olama described the UAE’s global initiatives as bridges for positive global partnerships that empower societies, promote education, knowledge and healthcare, and drive sustainable development.

Dr. Waleed Al Ali presented the results of the MBRGI's Digital School initiative, highlighting the global partnerships established since its launch in 2020. The Digital School has hosted more than 60,000 students from eight countries and trained over 1,500 digital tutors. The initiative focuses on providing educational opportunities and leveraging digital platforms to enhance learning.

Lastly, in a recorded presentation titled ‘Global Collaboration – The World Government Summit’, Mohamed Al Sharhan accentuated the need for global partnerships and cooperation to support the essential work of the World Government Summit.

He highlighted the role of collaboration in developing resilient government models, turning challenges into opportunities. The World Government Summit serves as an international platform for facilitating agreements and partnerships, fostering global cooperation.

