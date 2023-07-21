WAM participates in 2nd CMG Forum in Shanghai

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2023 (WAM) -- The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has participated in the second China Media Group (CMG) Forum, held in cooperation with the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, under the theme, “Opening up, Inclusiveness, Mutual Benefit: Join Hands on the Path Towards Modernisation”.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, represented the agency at the event via video conferencing.

The forum was attended by over 200 representatives of international organisations, media outlets and multinationals. Its participants praised China's modernisation path, especially Beijing's efforts in opening-up its economy.

The forum called on media establishments to work together to strengthen international collaboration.

Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), said that cooperation is key to advancing the media industry, through the exchange of opinions and ideas.

Three sub-forums were held during the 2nd edition covering ‘opportunities under global changes’, 'China's high-quality development' and 'media responsibility' among other topics.

The forum is a platform for international media establishments to exchange and cooperate. It was launched in Shanghai by CMG and its international media partners, including the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), the Arab States Broadcasting Union, The African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), The European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), and the Latin American Information Alliance.

The inaugural edition of the forum was held last year.

